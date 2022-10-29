UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 07:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday released audio of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur who could be heard negotiating with a person to bring arms into the Federal capital on the eve of the PTI's long march.

According to the conversation between Ali Amin Gandapur and an unknown person, the former asked the unknown person to bring guns. Following is the text of the audio of PTI leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur demanding the unknown person to bring guns and men in the long march.

Unknown Person: Yes, Ali Khan? Ali Amin Gandapur: What is the position Mr. president? Unidentified Person: Sir, the position is a-one. What about you? Ali Amin Gandapour: How many guns are there? Unidentified Person: There are many.

Ali Amin Gandapur: Licenses? Unidentified Person: There are plenty of licenses also.

Ali Amin Gandapur: Men? Unidentified Person: There will be as many persons as you need, sir.

Ali Amin Gandapur: We are setting up a camp adjacent to the colony.

Unidentified person: With us? Ali Amin Gandapur: On the border. On the border. On the border of Islamabad and Pindi. On the left side after toll plaza. What place is it? Is it top city or capital? Unidentified Person: Top is also there, capital is also there, there are many.

Ali Amin Gandapur: The top is at the airport, isn't it? Unidentified person: The top is on the airport side, isn't it? I sent you the entire map.

Ali Amin Gandapur: I have got it and its's with me.

Ali Amin Gandapur: Just keep the persons and equipment ready there.

Unidentified person: Sir, no problem, God willing.

Ali Amin Gandapour: Just (stay) in touch then, God willing.

Unidentified person: Okay sir, God willing.

