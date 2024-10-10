Open Menu

Interior Minister Represents Federal Govt At Grand Jirga In CM House

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The grand jirga (peace council) here Thursday started at Chief Minister House where Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi represented the Federal Government.

Besides others, the Jirga was attended by Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, CM KP Ali Ameen Gandapur, Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam, Speaker KP assembly Babar Salim Swati, political leaders including Aimal Wali Khan of ANP, Prof Ibrahim Khan of Jumat e Islami, Mian Iftikhar Hussain of ANP, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha of PPP, Sikandr Hayat Sherpao QWP, Dr Ebad Khan of PMLN, Mohsin Dawar and others.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister Sardar Ali Ameen Gandapur thanked all the parliamentarians and political leadership for attending the jirga and reposing confidence in him besides accepting his invitation.

He said that “we gathered here by looking above party politics for peace in KP”. He said that protection of people whether they are civilians or security forces was our top priority.

Expressing the hope that jirga would help find a way for peaceful solution of all major problems especially of unpleasant incident occurred recent at Khyber, he said that clash or torture was no solution to problem rather negotiation was best way to address all issues.

The Chief Minister said for this purpose under Pashtoon tradition, the jirga has been convened at CM House with representations of all stakeholders, adding the recommendations and proposals of the participants would be respected.

