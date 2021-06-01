Interior minister returns to Pakistan after successful visit of Kuwait

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday returned to the country after successful visit of Kuwait.

On his arrival, the Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi welcomed him and congratulated on successful visit.

During the visit, the Interior Minister met with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah following which Kuwait restored family and business visas for Pakistani citizens after ten years.

The Interior Minister also handed over a special letter written by Prime Minister Imran Khan to his Kuwaiti Counterpart.

The Interior Minister said that after this decision of restoring visas, huge job opportunities will be available for Pakistanis in Kuwait. By lifting ban on business visa, the trade would also increase between the two countries while restoration of work visa would create new employment opportunities for Pakistanis.

The minister also met with Kuwaiti Interior Minister Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and agreed to boost relations in the future.