UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Minister Returns To Pakistan After Successful Visit Of Kuwait

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Interior minister returns to Pakistan after successful visit of Kuwait

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday returned to the country after successful visit of Kuwait.

On his arrival, the Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi welcomed him and congratulated on successful visit.

During the visit, the Interior Minister met with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah following which Kuwait restored family and business visas for Pakistani citizens after ten years.

The Interior Minister also handed over a special letter written by Prime Minister Imran Khan to his Kuwaiti Counterpart.

The Interior Minister said that after this decision of restoring visas, huge job opportunities will be available for Pakistanis in Kuwait. By lifting ban on business visa, the trade would also increase between the two countries while restoration of work visa would create new employment opportunities for Pakistanis.

The minister also met with Kuwaiti Interior Minister Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and agreed to boost relations in the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Interior Minister Kuwait Visit Job Rashid Visa Family Employment

Recent Stories

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

34 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

48 minutes ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

48 minutes ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

49 minutes ago

AJK to observe World Environment Day on June 5

26 minutes ago

US Consulate hosts workshop with top hollywood wri ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.