Interior Minister Reviews Arrangements For SCO Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited key areas of Islamabad on Thursday to review the city's preparations for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Islamabad next week.

The minister conducted a comprehensive inspection of critical sites, including D-Chowk, Constitution Avenue, Murree Road, and the Islamabad Expressway, to assess the beautification and cleanliness efforts being undertaken for the high-profile event.

During the visit, Minister Naqvi stressed the importance of completing all construction and beautification tasks ahead of the summit. He issued specific directives to the relevant authorities, urging them to ensure that preparations meet the highest standards. “The entire city of Islamabad, particularly the VIP routes and the Red Zone, must be thoroughly cleaned,” he said, underlining the importance of presenting a polished image of the capital during the summit.

In addition to these preparations, the minister ordered the immediate removal of any encroachments along the designated summit routes, ensuring unobstructed and well-maintained pathways for international delegates.

Minister Naqvi highlighted that the natural beauty of Islamabad would be showcased during the event and that every effort should be made to reflect the prestige of the SCO Summit in the city’s appearance and arrangements.

Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, briefed the minister on the progress of construction projects, while Naqvi provided further instructions related to beautification and sanitation efforts.

Key officials, including the Federal Interior Secretary, Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant authorities were also present during the visit.

