Interior Minister Reviews Law And Order Situation

Published November 25, 2022 | 03:02 PM

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

Rana Sanaullah has been briefed about the prevailing situation and how to deal with the PTI long march.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said the federation and its units should jointly take measures in advance to stop unconstitutional steps.

He stated this while chairing a meeting reviewing the security and law and order situation in the wake of long march of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf at Rawalpindi tomorrow.

At the outset of meeting, the Interior Minister was briefed about the prevailing situation and how to deal with the PTI long march.

The participants of the meeting assured the Interior Minister to maintain the writ of the government and control the situation in case of any untoward incident on the forces.

The Interior Minister directed the Chief Secretaries to ensure that no Federal employee become part of any illegal raid on the federation.

(Details to follow)



