Interior Minister Reviews Security Situation In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting held at Chief Minister Secretariat, Quetta to review the law and order situation in Balochistan.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Shahabuddin, Inspector General of Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, DIG CTD Aitzaz Hussain Goraya, and other senior civil and other officials from law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.

The meeting, in the wake of the recent terror attack in Balochistan, reviewed the overall law and order situation in the province.

The Balochistan Home Department provided a briefing on recent incidents of terrorism in various areas of the province.

The participants agreed on launching an effective strategy for sustainable peace in Balochistan.

The meeting decided to enhance the professional capabilities of the police and levies. They also agreed to provide modern equipment and supplies to the Balochistan police, and address the shortage of police officers by appointing new ASPs as a special case in Balochistan.

It was, during the meeting, decided that approval for the necessary funds to improve the security situation in Balochistan would be sought from the Apex Committee.

The meeting also resolved that the FIA will take effective action to counter anti-state activities and propaganda on social media, with the Director of FIA staying in Quetta to monitor the situation.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, on the occasion expressing government firm resolve against terrorism, emphasized that all available resources would be utilised to ensure the protection of the lives and property of the people.

“The state's authority would be maintained at all costs,” he vowed, unveiling the enemies' agenda as saying that “anti-state forces do not want to see CPEC projects succeed in Balochistan.

It is clear that any such conspiracies by enemy elements will not succeed,” he stressed.

The government, the public, and the security forces possess the full capability to defend every inch of Pakistan's land, and any conspiracies against Pakistan will be thwarted through mutual unity and solidarity, the federal minister maintained.

