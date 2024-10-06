ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Sunday ruled out any possibility of talks with the protestors of a political party and announced the Shaheed package for the assistance of the bereaved family of Shaheed Islamabad Capital Territory Police Constable Abdul Hameed Shah to be delivered within upcoming days.

In a media talk after the funeral of the constable who was martyred during the PTI protest here, the Interior Minister said that those involved in the killing of the martyr would face law and vowed to bring the culprits to justice. He expressed his condolences to the police and the victim’s family.

Naqvi informed that he had received the information of Constable Abdul Hameed's martyrdom late at night. He added that the martyr has one son employed at CDA, who would be regularized, while the other son would also be provided employment in the public department, along with a martyr’s package and a plot given to the martyrs’ families would be given.

The minister expressed that they aimed to complete this process within next two to three days.

Interior Minister Naqvi added Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtukhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur was not present at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House and the Islamabad police is searching for him.

He said the Rangers and police had raided the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House yesterday to arrest Gandapur, but he escaped through the main entrance and there are photos of his fleeing.

"The chief minister is neither in their custody nor in the custody of any Pakistani institution. We had suspicions about his presence at two to three locations, which led to the raids, but they are still maintaining roadblocks. Wherever he is found, the police will take necessary action," Naqvi said.

Mohsin Naqvi added that if there was no way to resolve the situation peacefully or through negotiations, he would not negotiate with someone who attacked his home. He stated that whoever was involved in this incident would face police action, and they would be named in the case.

In response to another question, the interior minister mentioned that Islamabad would be cleared in the next few hours. He noted that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was wanted in connection with the events in Islamabad and further details would be provided later.