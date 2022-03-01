UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Ties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2022 | 04:57 PM

Sheikh Rashid and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki have exchanged matters of mutual interest during their meeting

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2022) Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest.

The Ambassador said that steps were being taken to promote tourism and trade between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He extended an invitation of Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to attend a Defence Exhibition being held in Riyadh from sixth to ninth of this month.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed thanked his Saudi Counterpart for inviting him to attend the exhibition.

