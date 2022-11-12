Interior Minister says he is recovering after medical treatment at AFIC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that he has been provided medical treatment at Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) Rawalpindi and would be discharged from hospital within a day or two.

In his audio message from the hospital, he said people got worried after seeing my picture from the operation theater but I am absolutely fine and visited AFIC for a medical check up.

He said that he had heart surgery in 2004 and used to visit the hospital after two or three years for general check up and little medical-related procedures.

He said "this year, I visited the hospital for two or three times and doctors checked me through state-of-the-art ways and a little medical procedure was conducted which AFIC doctors considered necessary. I am recovering now and would be discharged from the hospital with in a day or two. My friends are welcome to visit home on Sunday as I would be discharged from here".