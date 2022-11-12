UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Says He Is Recovering After Medical Treatment At AFIC

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Interior Minister says he is recovering after medical treatment at AFIC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that he has been provided medical treatment at Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) Rawalpindi and would be discharged from hospital within a day or two.

In his audio message from the hospital, he said people got worried after seeing my picture from the operation theater but I am absolutely fine and visited AFIC for a medical check up.

He said that he had heart surgery in 2004 and used to visit the hospital after two or three years for general check up and little medical-related procedures.

He said "this year, I visited the hospital for two or three times and doctors checked me through state-of-the-art ways and a little medical procedure was conducted which AFIC doctors considered necessary. I am recovering now and would be discharged from the hospital with in a day or two. My friends are welcome to visit home on Sunday as I would be discharged from here".

Related Topics

Rana SanaUllah Fine Visit Rawalpindi Sunday From

Recent Stories

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying fo ..

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

18 minutes ago
 Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged T ..

Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged Threats to Journalists

20 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSa ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSantis Should Not Run for Presid ..

20 minutes ago
 US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not ..

US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not Blanket Sanctions Relief - Sou ..

47 minutes ago
 DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursue ..

DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursues peace bid

47 minutes ago
 APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national instituti ..

APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national institutions

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.