Interior Minister says they are making efforts to arrest former TTP Spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah expresses satisfaction over the prevailing security situation in the country, saying that heads of different states and cricket teams are visiting Pakistan as the security has been improved.

NANKANA SAHIB: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2020) Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said that they were making efforts to arrest former spokesperson of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Ehsanullah Ehsan who escpaed custody two weeks ago.

He made this statement during media talk after a tree plantation ceremony held at District Commissioner's office in Nankana Sahib here on Saturday. Earlier, he admitted for the first time that Ehsanullah escaped the custody and said that a good news would be given soon.

However, a week later, he said that they were making efforts to arrest him. He also commented over the prevailing security situation, saying that the vist of UN Chief and other heads including the Turkish President and similarly the visit of Sri Lankan cricket team as well as Bangladeshi team was an example of security situation.

"PSL is being organized here now in Pakistan is another living example of security situation," said the interior minister. Talking about the students trapped in Wuhan--the chinese province from where Coronavirus spread all over the world, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said that the embassy staff in China was holding meetings with the students to know thier problems and issues, especially about their safety from the deadly virus.

"They will do the best for the country and for the students," he stated.

Two weeks ago, Ehsanullah Ehsan--the former spokesperson of TTP--shared an audio message through his Twitter account, saying that he had escaped the jail in Pakistan along with his family. He targetted Pakisan Army and state institutions in his audio message, warning that he would make revelations very soon.