UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Minister Says They Are Making Efforts To Arrest Former TTP Spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 10:03 PM

Interior Minister says they are making efforts to arrest former TTP Spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah expresses satisfaction over the prevailing security situation in the country, saying that heads of different states and cricket teams are visiting Pakistan as the security has been improved.

NANKANA SAHIB: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2020) Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said that they were making efforts to arrest former spokesperson of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Ehsanullah Ehsan who escpaed custody two weeks ago.

He made this statement during media talk after a tree plantation ceremony held at District Commissioner's office in Nankana Sahib here on Saturday. Earlier, he admitted for the first time that Ehsanullah escaped the custody and said that a good news would be given soon.

However, a week later, he said that they were making efforts to arrest him. He also commented over the prevailing security situation, saying that the vist of UN Chief and other heads including the Turkish President and similarly the visit of Sri Lankan cricket team as well as Bangladeshi team was an example of security situation.

"PSL is being organized here now in Pakistan is another living example of security situation," said the interior minister. Talking about the students trapped in Wuhan--the chinese province from where Coronavirus spread all over the world, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said that the embassy staff in China was holding meetings with the students to know thier problems and issues, especially about their safety from the deadly virus.

"They will do the best for the country and for the students," he stated.

Two weeks ago, Ehsanullah Ehsan--the former spokesperson of TTP--shared an audio message through his Twitter account, saying that he had escaped the jail in Pakistan along with his family. He targetted Pakisan Army and state institutions in his audio message, warning that he would make revelations very soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Army United Nations Interior Minister China Jail Twitter Pakistan Super League Visit Nankana Sahib Family Media All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTI workers convention at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sund ..

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi to be made ideal with help of V-force: ..

1 minute ago

Fair weather expected

9 minutes ago

SDPI to organize seminar on 'Pakistani Diaspora Ph ..

9 minutes ago

UAE role model for children&#039;s care and develo ..

20 minutes ago

IIUI to hold int'l conference on inter-faith dialo ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.