Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner assures the Interior Minister of full cooperation for which Mohsin Naqvi thanked him.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday achieved another success on a different front.

Due to the efforts of the Interior Minister, 43 Pakistani prisoners in Sri Lanka will return home.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the Sri Lankan High Commissioner, where it was agreed upon the immediate repatriation of 43 Pakistani citizens imprisoned in Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, the both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of security and counter-narcotics.

On this occasion, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that arrangements for the repatriation of Pakistani prisoners would be finalized within a few days.