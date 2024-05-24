Open Menu

Interior Minister Secures Repatriation Of 43 Pakistani Prisoners From Sri Lanka

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2024 | 01:14 PM

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner assures the Interior Minister of full cooperation for which Mohsin Naqvi thanked him.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday achieved another success on a different front.

Due to the efforts of the Interior Minister, 43 Pakistani prisoners in Sri Lanka will return home.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the Sri Lankan High Commissioner, where it was agreed upon the immediate repatriation of 43 Pakistani citizens imprisoned in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner assured the Interior Minister of full cooperation for which Mohsin Naqvi thanked him.

During the meeting, the both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of security and counter-narcotics.

On this occasion, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that arrangements for the repatriation of Pakistani prisoners would be finalized within a few days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sri Lanka Interior Minister

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

13 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

13 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

14 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

14 hours ago
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

14 hours ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

14 hours ago
 SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for rep ..

SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for repairing work on May 25

14 hours ago
 UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, ..

UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research

14 hours ago
 Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic ..

Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition

14 hours ago
 Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty

Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan