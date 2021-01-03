Interior Minister seeks Mach incident report from IG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday while strongly condemning killing of innocent coal miners in Mach (Balochistan), sought report into the tragic incident from Inspector General Balochistan.

In a tweet, the Interior Minister said terrorists would not succeed in their nefarious designs and those involved in this heinous act deserved no leniency.

He said such cowardly and inhumane act could not bow down our nation's commitment. The minister prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs and early recovery of the injured into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister also visited home of student Usama Satti who was killed on Saturday in tragic police incident.

He condoled with the family members of Usama Satti and prayed for the departed soul.

The minister said that stern punishment would be given to the officials involved in the incident.