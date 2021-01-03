UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Minister Seeks Mach Incident Report From IG

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Interior Minister seeks Mach incident report from IG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday while strongly condemning killing of innocent coal miners in Mach (Balochistan), sought report into the tragic incident from Inspector General Balochistan.

In a tweet, the Interior Minister said terrorists would not succeed in their nefarious designs and those involved in this heinous act deserved no leniency.

He said such cowardly and inhumane act could not bow down our nation's commitment. The minister prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs and early recovery of the injured into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister also visited home of student Usama Satti who was killed on Saturday in tragic police incident.

He condoled with the family members of Usama Satti and prayed for the departed soul.

The minister said that stern punishment would be given to the officials involved in the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister Student Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

2 hours ago

MBR Creative Sports Award develops plans to contri ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 reco ..

3 hours ago

Joint study led by AUS discovers potential improve ..

3 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation pledges AED1.15 million to su ..

3 hours ago

Germany reports 10,315 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.