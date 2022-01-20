Interior Minister seeks report into Lahore blast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed while condemning the blast at New Anarkali, Lahore, on Thursday sought a report from the Punjab Government into the incident.

The minister, in a statement, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the blast. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.