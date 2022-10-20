UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Seeks Report Of Murder Of Sarai Alamgir's PML-N President

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Thursday sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi and DPO Jhelum on the incident of abduction and murderer of Raja Rauf, president of Muslim League-N Sarai Alamgir

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah expressed deep concern over the poor law and order situation in Punjab and asked RPO Rawalpindi and DPO Jhelum to report the incident.

Rana Sanaullah directed the concerned institutions to submit the report within 24 hours.

The Minister ordered the immediate arrest of the criminals involved in the incident and bringing them under the law. He also expressed condolences with bereaved family members over this irreparable loss.

