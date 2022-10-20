Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Thursday sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi and DPO Jhelum on the incident of abduction and murderer of Raja Rauf, president of Muslim League-N Sarai Alamgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Thursday sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi and DPO Jhelum on the incident of abduction and murderer of Raja Rauf, president of Muslim League-N Sarai Alamgir.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah expressed deep concern over the poor law and order situation in Punjab and asked RPO Rawalpindi and DPO Jhelum to report the incident.

Rana Sanaullah directed the concerned institutions to submit the report within 24 hours.

The Minister ordered the immediate arrest of the criminals involved in the incident and bringing them under the law. He also expressed condolences with bereaved family members over this irreparable loss.