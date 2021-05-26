Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Leaves For Karachi To Review Law And Order
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday left for Karachi to review law and order situation and work out a strategy on the situation with law enforcement agencies.
It is to mention that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to visit Karachi and devise a strategy with law-enforcement agencies over law and order situation in Sindh.
The minister will meet Chief Minister Sindh tomorrow (May 27) at 10 am and Governor Sindh at 1 pm. The law and order situation in Sindh and various security affairs related to province and Federal government will be reviewed during the meetings.