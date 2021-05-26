Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed leaves for Karachi to review law and order

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday left for Karachi to review law and order situation and work out a strategy on the situation with law enforcement agencies

It is to mention that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to visit Karachi and devise a strategy with law-enforcement agencies over law and order situation in Sindh.

The minister will meet Chief Minister Sindh tomorrow (May 27) at 10 am and Governor Sindh at 1 pm. The law and order situation in Sindh and various security affairs related to province and Federal government will be reviewed during the meetings.