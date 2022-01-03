UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Calls On UM Usman Buzdar

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid calls on UM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed with him the ongoing development schemes in Rawalpindi and matters of mutual interest.

According to a handout issued here, the CM promised early completion of projects, saying the government was fully focused on solving problems of Rawalpindi city as it was a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stronghold.

He said, "The government believed in tolerance and brotherhood while following the policy of transparency and honesty.

" Usman said that the culture of political revenge was promoted in the past but levelling baseless allegation was not a policy of the incumbent government.

Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid expressed the satisfaction that the Punjab government was solving problems of the people of Rawalpindi on priority basis. With the grace of Almighty Allah, the law and order situation was satisfactory, he added.

He said that those announcing to hold the march on March 23 should realise facts as no one could be allowed to take law into their hands.

