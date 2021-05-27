Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, CM Sindh discuss on-going police operation against bandits in Shikarpur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday discussed the overall law and order situation of province, particularly in Katcha areas of Larkana and Sukkur Divisions and the steps to eliminate bandits from these area.

The meeting was attended by Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar and Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher, said a spokesperson of the Sindh CM.

The chief minister said that riverine/Katcha area of Shikarpur-Kashmore had a thick forest cover, so bandits had established their hideouts. "The commit crime in the Pacca area and run away to the Katcha area," he added.

The CM said that on May 23, Teghani gang had attacked a police party, as a result three policemen were killed, and eight injured. The bandits used PRG-7 and 12.7 anti-aircraft guns with armor-piercing ammunition that damaged the police APC, he said and added the police rescued other police survivors timely which averted further loss of life.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the police arrested 11 accused, and destroyed six hide-outs and added an operation against the dacoits was in progress. "I have personally visited Shikarpur to meet policemen and the families of Shaheed," he said.

The chief minister said that the police have launched a strong operation against the dacoits and this operation would continue till complete elimination of the dacoits from the area.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the Rangers were at the disposal of Sindh Chief Minister and their services could be utilizes for the operation whenever the provincial government wanted to do so.

Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher said that some equipment were required for the operation. At this pont, the Interior Minister asked the IG Police to coordinate with the Secretary Interior who would ensure their provision for the purpose.