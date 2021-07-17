UrduPoint.com
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Discusses Dasu Incident With Chinese Minister Of Public Security

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:08 PM

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed spoke with Chinse Minister of Public Security, Zhao Kezhi and discussed investigation conducted into Dasu Bus incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed spoke with Chinse Minister of Public Security, Zhao Kezhi and discussed investigation conducted into Dasu Bus incident.

The Interior Minister said investigation on bus tragedy was underway following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said no mischievous element would be allowed to damage relationship between both the countries.

The minister said Pakistan and China were time-tested friends and always showed strong relations in time of need.

He said the Chinese investigation team was being provided complete assistance, adding that the investigation would be completed soon.

The minister assured that Chinese workers in Pakistan would be provided fool proof security. Chinese Minister of Public Security said that this contact has been made following the directions of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He also expressed sorrow over the loss of human lives of both the countries.

