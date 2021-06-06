Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid pays tribute to martyrs of war

MIR ALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) , June 06 (APP)::Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday paid tribute to the martyrs saying that the people and the armed forces of Pakistan have made everlasting sacrifices in the war on terror.

He said this while addressing an Annual passing out ceremony of 29th FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South) Recruits Course held at Scouts Training academy Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed attended the function as the chief guest.

"I pay tribute to the martyrs of the war," the interior Minister said. He also appreciated the Recruits for being part of the Armed Forces of Pakistan. He said the role of Frontier Corps (South) in maintaining peace in the country is very important.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed inspects the passing out parade. The Home Minister distributed prizes among the recruits for their outstanding performance.