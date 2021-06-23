UrduPoint.com
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Takes Notice Of Blast At Lahore's Johar Town

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:20 PM

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid takes notice of blast at Lahore's Johar Town

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday took notice of the blast in Johar Town, Lahore that killed at least two persons and injured many

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday took notice of the blast in Johar Town, Lahore that killed at least two persons and injured many.

He directed to the Punjab's Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police to submit a report into the incident, said a press release.

The nature of the blast was being determined, he said, adding the federal government was assisting the Punjab government to investigate into the incident.

The minister prayed for early recovery of injured persons.

More Stories From Pakistan

