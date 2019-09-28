Interior minister strongly condemns Chaman blast

Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah Saturday strongly condemned the blast in Chaman reiterating his government's resolve to thwart any conspiracy impeding the development of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah Saturday strongly condemned the blast in Chaman reiterating his government's resolve to thwart any conspiracy impeding the development of Balochistan.

In a statement, the minister expressed heartfelt sorrow and condoled over the loss of innocent lives and property in the blast. He prayed to Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace, grant courage to the bereaved families and for early recovery of the injured.

He said the attack was an attempt to undermine the determination of law enforcement agencies and that the ongoing development in Chaman was haunting the anti-state elements. Ijaz Shah said that the elements involved in the terrorist attack would be taken to task as no one could be allowed to obstacle the journey of development in the country. He resolved that the government would continue the development works including the trade as well as border security management.