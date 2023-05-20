Interior minister strongly condemns terrorist attack in Zarghoon, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security forces checkpost in Zarghoon, Balochistan.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he expressed deep grief over the loss of three officials in the attack and extended his condolences to the families of the martyrs.

The minister offered special prayers for the martyrs, emphasising their sacrifice and the bravery of the security forces in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

He affirmed that the sacrifices made by the martyrs would not be in vain and reassured the nation that the scourge of terrorism would be completely eradicated in the near future.

The minister commended the resolute actions of the security forces in their confrontation with the terrorists. He paid tribute to the officers who fearlessly confronted the attackers, putting their own lives at risk to ensure the safety of others.

The minister expressed admiration for the soldiers who sent the terrorists to their demise without hesitation or regard for their personal safety.