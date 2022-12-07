UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Takes Notice Of Fire Incident At Itwar Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has taken notice of the fire incident at Itwar Bazaar Islamabad and summoned a report from the district administration.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has taken notice of the fire incident at Itwar Bazaar Islamabad and summoned a report from the district administration.

He directed the deputy commissioner Islamabad to personally monitor the rescue operation. "All resources should be used to extinguish the fire," the interior minister said.

