Interior Minister takes notice of firing on policemen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has taken notice of the martyrdom of two policemen in the firing incident and directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad to submit report on it.

The minister, in a statement, condoled with the family members of the martyred police personnel and assured that the culprits would be arrested at the earliest.

He strongly condemned the firing incident and said the perpetrators of the act would not be spared.

The two policemen were martyred in the firing incident near the Construction Technology and Training Institute (CTTI) on IJP Road late Thursday night. They were members of the Eagle Force.