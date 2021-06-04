UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Minister Takes Notice Of Firing On Policemen

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 01:40 AM

Interior Minister takes notice of firing on policemen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has taken notice of the martyrdom of two policemen in the firing incident and directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad to submit report on it.

The minister, in a statement, condoled with the family members of the martyred police personnel and assured that the culprits would be arrested at the earliest.

He strongly condemned the firing incident and said the perpetrators of the act would not be spared.

The two policemen were martyred in the firing incident near the Construction Technology and Training Institute (CTTI) on IJP Road late Thursday night. They were members of the Eagle Force.

Related Topics

Firing Islamabad Police Technology Road Rashid Eagle Family

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy for the ..

47 minutes ago

Global food prices rose at rapid pace in May: FAO

2 hours ago

Sharjah Museums Authority explores unique connecti ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

2 hours ago

Armed Forces all time operational readiness not a ..

58 minutes ago

Tribal legislators end protest after assurance of ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.