Open Menu

Interior Minister Terms NACTA True Reflection Of Anti-terrorism Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Interior Minister terms NACTA true reflection of anti-terrorism efforts

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday expressed his satisfaction with National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA)'s complete functioning as an institution and termed it the reflection of the country's anti-terrorism efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday expressed his satisfaction with National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA)'s complete functioning as an institution and termed it the reflection of the country's anti-terrorism efforts.

The Minister for Interior made these remarks while presiding over the fourth meeting of NACTA's board of Governors which was participated by Secretary Interior, Syed Ali Murtaza, DG FIA Mohsin Butt and members of the Board of Governors, a news release said.

Khan said the reforms in the Authority were completed and it was performing its role in a befitting manner. He directed that in view of the resurgence of terrorism and recent events, a clear and comprehensive policy should be formulated immediately.

"I hope that NACTA will spare no effort as a front-line organisation in counter-terrorism strides and all provinces and other relevant organizations will implement this strategy," the Interior Minister said.

He vowed that the government of Pakistan would exterminate terrorism and extremism once and for all. "Inshallah, permanent peace and economic prosperity will return to the motherland," he hoped.

The Interior Minister assured NACTA of his full support in that regard.

National Coordinator, NACTA Muhammad Tahir Rai gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. Rai informed the forum that based on the decision of the last meeting, the organization of NACTA was almost completed.

He said NACTA remained very active over the past year, whereas a national narrative was formulated on the basis of the Paigham-e-Pakistan Fatwa, which was essentially the foundation of Pakistani society.

"NACTA will act as a frontline force to eradicate extremism from Pakistan. It will provide guidance, briefing to all concerned bodies," he added.

Moreover, various decisions related to NACTA were also approved in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Federal Investigation Agency All From Government

Recent Stories

Senate backs renaming of District Upper Waziristan ..

Senate backs renaming of District Upper Waziristan to District Mahsud

6 minutes ago
 Helmet drive results in 475,000 challans during 33 ..

Helmet drive results in 475,000 challans during 33 days

6 minutes ago
 Journalists, media organizations rally behind PEMR ..

Journalists, media organizations rally behind PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023

6 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed announced as president of Natio ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed announced as president of National Olympic Committee

38 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

10 minutes ago
 95% of federal court cases in Q1 2023 conducted re ..

95% of federal court cases in Q1 2023 conducted remotely

53 minutes ago
UAE Team Emirates takes podium at World Championsh ..

UAE Team Emirates takes podium at World Championships Road Race in Glasgow

53 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi visits Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

Mayor Karachi visits Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

54 minutes ago
 About 450 People Get Food Poisoning at Fundraiser ..

About 450 People Get Food Poisoning at Fundraiser in Afghanistan - Health Offici ..

54 minutes ago
 Fourth Police Officer in Floyd Murder Sentenced to ..

Fourth Police Officer in Floyd Murder Sentenced to 57 Months - Reports

54 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits PMCH, meets train injured vict ..

Commissioner visits PMCH, meets train injured victims

54 minutes ago
 Speech, national songs contest held

Speech, national songs contest held

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan