Interior minister visits ANF HQ

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah has said that Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) is playing a vital role in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at national, regional and global level.He said this during the visit to headquarters ANF on Wednesday On his arrival he was welcomed by Director General ANF, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik..DG ANF briefed the Federal Minister on counter narcotics achievements of ANF, current drug situation and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances.

The Minister was apprised that ANF is also undertaking drug demand reduction campaign through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan.

During briefing he highlighted that Pakistan is sharing over 2600 Km border with Afghanistan and has become the major victim and transit country for Afghan drug traffickers.

However, Pakistan has enforced a very effective Drug Supply and Demand Reduction Mechanism despite massive challenges and limited resources.He assured all possible support to the ANF from the government of Pakistan.It is worth mentioning here that Brig (R) Ijaz Shah had been Force Commander of Regional Directorate ANF Punjab in the past.