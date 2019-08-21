UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Minister Visits ANF HQ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:29 PM

Interior minister visits ANF HQ

Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah has said that Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) is playing a vital role in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at national, regional and global level

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah has said that Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) is playing a vital role in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at national, regional and global level.He said this during the visit to headquarters ANF on Wednesday On his arrival he was welcomed by Director General ANF, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik..DG ANF briefed the Federal Minister on counter narcotics achievements of ANF, current drug situation and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances.

The Minister was apprised that ANF is also undertaking drug demand reduction campaign through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan.

During briefing he highlighted that Pakistan is sharing over 2600 Km border with Afghanistan and has become the major victim and transit country for Afghan drug traffickers.

However, Pakistan has enforced a very effective Drug Supply and Demand Reduction Mechanism despite massive challenges and limited resources.He assured all possible support to the ANF from the government of Pakistan.It is worth mentioning here that Brig (R) Ijaz Shah had been Force Commander of Regional Directorate ANF Punjab in the past.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Punjab Drugs Visit Border All From Government

Recent Stories

Bin Bayyah calls for efforts to avoid wars, confli ..

1 minute ago

Police,Child Protection and Welfare Bureau arrange ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls f ..

2 minutes ago

Navy is ready to face any threat : Admiral Abbasi

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body asks for suggestions on par ..

2 minutes ago

European Commission Supports Denmark in Refusal to ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.