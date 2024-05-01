Interior Minister Visits Coast Guards HQ, Lauds PCG Performance
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) Headquarters here on Wednesday. The Director General Pakistan Coast Guards Brigadier Ghulam Abass received the Minister on his arrival at the Headquarters.
Interior Minister laid floral wreath at martyrs monument and presented solute to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice for the defence of the motherland.
The Interior Minister was briefed on the professional affairs of Pakistan Coast Guards, in which the efforts to fulfill the responsibilities of Coast Guards and prevent all kinds of smuggling, especially anti-narcotics activities.
Mohsin Naqvi was informed about the professional training of Pakistan Coast Guards and the measures taken to prevent smuggling and the details of the seized drugs, alcohol and other general items, including the process of burning the seized drugs.
The Federal Minister while appreciating the professional performance of the institution, the high determination, courage and efforts of the officers and jawans of the Coast Guards, said Pakistan Coast Guards, is the only one that performs its duties simultaneously on land and sea. This is a force which has an important role not only in peace time but also in any difficult and war situation, Naqvi said.
He expressed best wishes for the Pakistan Coast Guards by assuring the provision of all possible support and resources to make it more active and strong.
