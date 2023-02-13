UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Visits Diamer Basha Dam Project

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Interior Minister visits Diamer Basha Dam project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday visited Diamer Basha Dam Project, being constructed on River Indus, 40-Kilometre downstream of Chilas town.

He was accompanied by Federal Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani and National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Muhammad Tahir Rai, said a press release.

The visit was aimed at assessing the overall security scenario on the mega multi-purpose project, which is of vital significance for the national development in the years ahead.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Imdad Ullah Bosal, Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, IG Police KP Akhtar Hayat Khan, IG Police GB Saeed Wazir, Home Secretary KP Khushal Khan, Home Secretary GB Iqbal Hussain, General Manager (GM) Security WAPDA Brig (Retd) Muhammad Tufail, Chief Executive Officer Diamer Basha Development Company Amir Bashir Chaudhary, GM Diamer Basha Dam Dr. Khawar Munir, Commissioner Hazara Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Commissioner Diamer-Astor Division Dildar Ahmed Malik, Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Asif Khan, Deputy Commissioner Diamer Fiaz Ahmed and representatives of the consultants and the contractors were also present on the occasion.

During the briefing, the minister was apprised in detail about the security arrangements, which are in place to facilitate smooth construction work on different sites in the project area.

Addressing the meeting, the Federal Minister said that the scheduled completion of Diamer Basha Dam Project was directly linked with the safe and congenial environment at the project sites, and that could only be made possible by enforcing well-thought out and coherent security plans in the project area. Earlier, the federal minister reviewed the construction activities and security arrangements at the work site.

Scheduled for completion in 2029, Diamer Basha Dam will have a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of additional land. It will have the installed power generation capacity of 4,500 MW and provide 18 billion units of green and clean hydel electricity to the National Grid per annum. A sum of Rs.78.5 billion is being spent on resettlement of affectees and CBMs in health, education and infrastructure development. Thor Hydel Power Station, Thak Hydel Power Station and Cadet College Chilas are among these CBMs. In addition, the locals are being accorded priority in employment opportunities on Diamer Basha Dam Project.

