Interior Minister visits FC Hqs, lays floral wreath on martyrs monument

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday visited the headquarter of Frontier Constabulary (FC) where they laid a floral wreath on the Martyrs Monument and offered Fateha.

The interior minister and chief minister met at FC headquarters and offered prayers for martyrs of the force.

Both the leaders paid rich tributes to the martyrs of FC.

The chief minister said that the Frontier Constabulary was playing a very important role in ensuring law and order in the province and announced a special package for the FC martyrs in KP.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that he was proud of the braved jawans of FC.

Commandant FC and other senior officials were present on the occasion.