Interior Minister Visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's Shrine
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) on the occasion of his Urs.
He laid a chadar and floral wreath at the shrine. Thousands of devotees are participating in the Urs celebrations.
The interior minister prayed for the country's progress and well-being of the people. He also offered special prayers for the oppressed Muslims of Indian occupied Kashmir and Palestine.
The federal interior minister also reviewed the project for the decoration and renovation of Data Darbar.
In this regard, the Secretary of Auqaf Punjab briefed him on the project and apprised him regarding the progress.
The interior minister extended greetings to the devotees of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) in Lahore and around the world on the occasion of the Urs.
He highlighted that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and other religious scholars preached peace and harmony in the Subcontinent.
He emphasized the need to follow the teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and other religious elders.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession39 seconds ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system11 minutes ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather21 minutes ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure30 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident31 minutes ago
-
Miani Forest, a historical gem51 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yaseen checks milk quality at Sabeel points51 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condemns terrorist attack in Pishin1 hour ago
-
PM working day and night to reform national institutions: Ishaq Dar1 hour ago
-
Minister promises foolproof security for Chehlum, Data Ganj Bakhsh urs2 hours ago
-
AJK President, PM, AJKLA Speaker grieve over sad demise of 25 victims in Pattan-Kahota Road mishap2 hours ago
-
Governor attends Nikkah ceremony of Edhi's grand son2 hours ago