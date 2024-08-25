ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) on the occasion of his Urs.

He laid a chadar and floral wreath at the shrine. Thousands of devotees are participating in the Urs celebrations.

The interior minister prayed for the country's progress and well-being of the people. He also offered special prayers for the oppressed Muslims of Indian occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

The federal interior minister also reviewed the project for the decoration and renovation of Data Darbar.

In this regard, the Secretary of Auqaf Punjab briefed him on the project and apprised him regarding the progress.

The interior minister extended greetings to the devotees of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) in Lahore and around the world on the occasion of the Urs.

He highlighted that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and other religious scholars preached peace and harmony in the Subcontinent.

He emphasized the need to follow the teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and other religious elders.