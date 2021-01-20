UrduPoint.com
Interior Minister Visits Islamabad Airport

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday visited Islamabad Airport and observed facilities there being provided to the passengers.

The minister said that Overseas Pakistanis were assets for us and no laxity would be tolerated in provision of facilities to those coming from abroad.

He directed Federal Investigation Agency, Immigration Department, Airport Security Force and Customs Department to take care of the passengers in the best possible manner.

The Secretary Interior and Director Generals Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Immigration Department also accompanied him during this visit.

He said that online visa service had been started and Prime Minister had directed for smooth issuance of visas through it. He said that passport validity period had been increased up to ten years for laborers and e-passport service would be launched soon.

He assured the Overseas Pakistanis for provision of best facilities to them at airport.

