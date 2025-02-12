Open Menu

Interior Minister Visits Rangers Headquarters, Praises Law Enforcement Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Interior Minister visits Rangers headquarters, praises law enforcement efforts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, on Wednesday visited the Pakistan Rangers Sindh Headquarters, where he was received by Director General Major General Muhammad Shamraiz.

During the visit, the Minister laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument to honor those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, said a news release.

The Minister was briefed on the operational readiness of the Rangers, particularly their efforts in maintaining security along the provincial border and ongoing operations against criminal elements, including bandits in the riverine areas.

The briefing also covered measures to curb smuggling, prevent water theft, and maintain law and order in Karachi.

Mohsin Naqvi lauded the Rangers' actions against terrorism, street crime, and the smuggling of non-custom paid goods. He emphasized the importance of their role in restoring peace across Sindh, with a particular focus on Karachi, and reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring the province's stability through every possible effort.

