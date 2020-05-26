Interior minister visits residence of Shaheed PIA captain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Federal Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah on Tuesday visited the residence of late PIA Captain Sajjad Gul, who was martyred in plane crash at Karachi. The minister met with the bereaved family and extended sympathies to them, besides offering Fateha for the departed soul.

While talking to the bereaved family members, he said that the country lost national assets in the form of precious lives in the plane crash.

He said that death of Captain Sajjad Gul was a major loss not only to the PIA but the entire country.

He assured that transparent investigations would be held into the plane crash incident as per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.