UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Minister Visits Residence Of Shaheed PIA Captain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 09:20 PM

Interior minister visits residence of Shaheed PIA captain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Federal Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah on Tuesday visited the residence of late PIA Captain Sajjad Gul, who was martyred in plane crash at Karachi.  The minister met with the bereaved family and extended sympathies to them, besides offering Fateha for the departed soul.

While talking to the bereaved family members, he said that the country lost national assets in the form of precious lives in the plane crash.

He said that death of Captain Sajjad Gul was a major loss not only to the PIA but the entire country.

He assured that transparent investigations would be held into the plane crash incident as per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan Prime Minister Interior Minister Family PIA

Recent Stories

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

41 minutes ago

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

3 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago

DEWA, Huawei increase AI, digital transformation c ..

5 hours ago

Russia reports highest single-day rise in coronavi ..

6 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.