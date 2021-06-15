Interior Minister visits Safe City Headquarters

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday visited Safe City Headquarters and reviewed the arrangements being made regarding the expected visit of the Prime Minister there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday visited Safe City Headquarters and reviewed the arrangements being made regarding the expected visit of the Prime Minister there.

The minister directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad and other senior police officials to ensure elaborated arrangements.

The Prime Minister would inaugurate the newly established "Eagle Squad" of Islamabad police comprising 100 bikes while minister for interior will brief the PM about the extension of Safe City Project.

It is worth mentioning here that Rs 300 million being spent on the project.