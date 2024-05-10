Open Menu

Interior Minister Visits Site Of Under Construction Jail In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2024 | 12:45 PM

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

Mohsin Naqvi directs the concerned authorities to complete first phase of the jail within six months.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site of under construction Jail in Sector H of the Federal capital Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the concerned authorities to complete first phase of the jail within six months.

He also instructed the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and IG Islamabad Police to regularly review progress on construction activities.

Mohsin Naqvi said delaying the project for seven years is clearly reflects incompetence.

He said the construction of the Jail should be completed within the timeline by working round the clock on this project.

The Interior Minister said the process of appointment of necessary staff should be started immediately, while provision of resources for the completion of the project within the timeline will also be ensured.

The Jail in Islamabad will have the capacity of keeping 2,000 prisoners, while its capacity will be enhanced for detaining more two thousand prisoners.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Interior Minister Jail Progress SITE IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

4 hours ago
 London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

13 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

13 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

13 hours ago
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

13 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

13 hours ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

13 hours ago
 In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of n ..

In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms

13 hours ago
 Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till ..

Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15

13 hours ago
 PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technologica ..

PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan