Interior Minister Visits Site Of Under Construction Jail In Islamabad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2024 | 12:45 PM
Mohsin Naqvi directs the concerned authorities to complete first phase of the jail within six months.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site of under construction Jail in Sector H of the Federal capital Islamabad.
Speaking on the occasion, he directed the concerned authorities to complete first phase of the jail within six months.
He also instructed the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and IG Islamabad Police to regularly review progress on construction activities.
Mohsin Naqvi said delaying the project for seven years is clearly reflects incompetence.
He said the construction of the Jail should be completed within the timeline by working round the clock on this project.
The Interior Minister said the process of appointment of necessary staff should be started immediately, while provision of resources for the completion of the project within the timeline will also be ensured.
The Jail in Islamabad will have the capacity of keeping 2,000 prisoners, while its capacity will be enhanced for detaining more two thousand prisoners.
