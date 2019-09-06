Interior Minister Visits The House Of Rashid Minhas Shaheed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:30 PM
Interior Minister Brig. (Retired) Ijaz Ahmed Shah visited the house of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) in DHA here Friday
Talking to the family members, the Minister paid a glowing tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed.
The Minister visited the House of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed in connection with the September 06, the Defence Day which is marked every year in Pakistan to pay tributes to the soldiers on their sacrifices for the motherland.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam and Air Vice Marshal Abbas Ghuman were also present on the occasion.