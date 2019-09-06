Interior Minister visits the house of Rashid Minhas Shaheed

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Interior Minister Brig. (Retired) Ijaz Ahmed Shah visited the house of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) in DHA here Friday. The Minister met the family members of Rashid Minhas Shaheed and spent some time with them.

Talking to the family members, the Minister paid a glowing tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed.

The Minister visited the House of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed in connection with the September 06, the Defence Day which is marked every year in Pakistan to pay tributes to the soldiers on their sacrifices for the motherland.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam and Air Vice Marshal Abbas Ghuman were also present on the occasion.