Interior minister vows to strengthen CTD KP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 08:36 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday vowed to strengthen the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by increasing its capacity to effectively deal with the menace of terrorism.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that CTD KP would be given access to necessary data while the cyber cell of the department would be expanded and provided with all possible support.

He said that CTD along with the KP police was on the front foot in the war on terrorism and had played unprecedented role in eliminating this war. He added that the department was working effectively against the nefarious designs of the anti-state elements. “The nation was proud of their brave son of soil,” he remarked.

Earlier, the Interior Minister visited data collection centre, initial forensic labs and crime scene unit and also inspected central intelligence agency and data mining section there.

Head of the CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional IG Shaukat Abbas, gave a comprehensive briefing regarding performance of the institution. The IG KP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur also briefed about the operation against terrorists.

Head of NACTA Rai Tahir besides other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

Upon arrival, the interior minister was welcomed by Commandant Frontier Constabulary at airport and was given detailed presentations on security situation in the province.

APP/fam-adi/

