Interior Minister Vows To Tackle Illegal Immigration

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti Tuesday vowed to tackle the illegal immigration issue and provide foolproof security to the foreigners.

He was chairing a meeting on law and order situation in the country here, which was attended by senior officials from the police, security agencies, and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

The minister said that maintaining law and order was the top priority of the government and that miscreant activities by any individual or group would not be tolerated.

He directed the authorities to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the return of foreigners living illegally in Pakistan.

Sarfraz Bugti also ordered completion of the action plan to open three more border crossings on the Pakistan-Iran border.

The minister stressed the need to clearly define the scope of police and security agencies in order to improve their performance.

He also directed the authorities to provide state-of-the-art training and resources to the civil armed forces.

Regarding the security of foreigners, the minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct by finalizing it.

He also ordered the provision of all possible facilities to visa applicants for business and investment.

The minister called another meeting next week to review the implementation of the National Action Plan.

