Open Menu

Interior Minister Vows Wipe Out Terrorism From Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Interior Minister vows wipe out terrorism from Pakistan

Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Lt. Col. Muhammad Hasan Haider and other soldiers in the operation against terrorists in Tirah Valley on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Lt. Col. Muhammad Hasan Haider and other soldiers in the operation against terrorists in Tirah Valley on Monday.

Sharing grief with the families of the martyrs, the minister prayed for the martyred Lt. Col. and other martyrs.

In his message, the minister said that the security forces fought bravely and brought the three terrorists to their logical end.

Martyrs are the real heroes of the nation and the glory of the beloved country, said Sarfraz Bugti

The whole nation salutes the martyrs, the minister said adding that the eternal sacrifices of the security forces are unforgettable and the entire nation stands with them in the fight against terrorism.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Mushaal pays glowing tributes to martyrs of Jammu ..

Mushaal pays glowing tributes to martyrs of Jammu carnage of 1947

4 minutes ago
 School of Tomorrow conference concludes

School of Tomorrow conference concludes

4 minutes ago
 PPP to win next general elections : Abdul Jabbar K ..

PPP to win next general elections : Abdul Jabbar Khan

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on securi ..

4 minutes ago
 Solangi grieved over martyrdom of 4 army troops

Solangi grieved over martyrdom of 4 army troops

4 minutes ago
 NADRA starts registration of undocumented Afghan n ..

NADRA starts registration of undocumented Afghan nationals

4 minutes ago
Fire engulfs lands in Public School Hyderabad

Fire engulfs lands in Public School Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 'This must stop now': UN aid agencies jointly call ..

'This must stop now': UN aid agencies jointly call for ceasefire as Gaza death t ..

45 minutes ago
 Zardari expresses sorrow over martyrdom of soldier ..

Zardari expresses sorrow over martyrdom of soldiers

1 hour ago
 PUC calls for national unity, action against extre ..

PUC calls for national unity, action against extremism, terrorism

1 hour ago
 Moldova ruling party candidate fails to win Chisin ..

Moldova ruling party candidate fails to win Chisinau mayoral vote

1 hour ago
 Caretaker minister highlights hope amid economic c ..

Caretaker minister highlights hope amid economic challenges in real estate proje ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan