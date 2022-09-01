Interior minister warns of legal action against those conspiring against state

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Thursday warned that the legal action would be taken against those found involved against the state or conspiring against the country for their personal interests.

Talking to private news channel, he strictly condemned that former minister Tarin' s audio tapes had been exposed on media, adding, it was a 'conspiracy' against state.

Minister said the step was "very painful" and said that the former finance minister's conversation and direction amounted to "hypocrisy" against the state and its interests.

He said it was "most shameful thing", and that the real faces of the party leaders had now been exposed.

Replying a query, he replied that Ministry of Interior had already talked with ministry of Law to take legal action against those involved in such practices.