Interior Minister Warns Stern Action For Speaking Against Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Interior Minister warns stern action for speaking against Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday said ill minded people who were speaking against armed forces would be dealt as per the law.

Talking to media here, said announcement of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to tender resignation of its members from the parliament was in doldrums.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would have to go for elections after the Pakistan Peooples Party's (PPP) decision to take part in Senate elections, he added.

He said the PDM was facing disintegration and ultimately would ahead towards their homes.

The minister said co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari played a sharp move for his personal interests, adding that today was be a mourning day for Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said it was decided to lodge a case against Mufti Kifayat in Lahore.

He said Imran Khan played well and the new year would bring more fame and popularity to the prime minister.

