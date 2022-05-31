UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Warns Strict Action Against PTI For Another "long March"

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 31, 2022 | 05:24 PM

Interior Minister warns strict action against PTI for another "long march"

Rana Sanaullah says let the PTI leaders and workers come and he will see how they cross the barriers this time.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 31st, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday warned PTI of strict action if it launched another long march towards Islamabad.

“Let them come and I’ll see how they cross barriers this time," said Rana Sanaullah while responding to a question during a press conference in Islamabad.

The Interior Minister said that the incidents happened on May 25 were tantamount to attack on the centre.

The members of the Federal cabinet were also present there.

Rana Sanaullah said, “The lawmakers deviated from their oath, law and Constitution in order to fulfil the criminal agenda of their political leader Imran Khan,” terming May 25’s “Azadi March” an “anti-state conspiracy” instead of a political activity in which resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government were used.

Sanaullah accused that contrary to the claims of PTI leaders regarding the number of people present, there were only a few thousand people at D-Chowk.

He said, “We have video proof from the Swabi jalsa where armed people attended the public gathering,”.

He termee PTI's jalsa as "fitna" and "fasad" as the PTI supporters came with intentions to spread anarchy in the country.

Sanaullah said that a suggestion was made during the federal cabinet meeting that cases should be registered against these people.

