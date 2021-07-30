UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister's Visit To Siachen Cancelled Due To Harsh Weather

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 11:16 PM

The scheduled visit of Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to Siachen has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The scheduled visit of Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to Siachen has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

The weather did not allow the helicopter to fly. The minister now returned back from Skardu to Islamabad Airport.

He had to visit Gayari and Giang sectors during his visit to Siachen, however, the visit schedule had to change and cancel as helicopter movement was not possible in the worst weather conditions.

