UrduPoint.com

Interior Ministry Addresses 3,827 Complaints Received On Citizen Portal So Far

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 05:27 PM

Ministry of Interior has addressed 3827 complaints, out of total 4,234 received on Pakistan Citizen's Portal so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Ministry of Interior has addressed 3827 complaints, out of total 4,234 received on Pakistan Citizen's Portal so far.

Sources told APP here Friday that the Interior Ministry has not launched its own web portal / system of complaints through official web site.

However, complaints regarding Ministry of Interior were being received through Pakistan Citizen's Portal which was under the control of PM Office.

They said complaints of varying nature like personal grievances/social issues etc. were received from Pakistan Citizen's Portal. These complaints were forwarded to concerned Wings/Departments of the Ministry and addressed as per guidelines/manual of Pakistan Citizen's Portal, they said.

