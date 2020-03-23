UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Ministry Approves Deployment Of Pak Army Across The Country

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 07:03 PM

Interior Ministry approves deployment of Pak Army across the country

The army has been called by the government for implementation of lockdown to control spread of Coronavirus in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2020) Interior ministry on Monday allowed deployment of Army in all four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit-Balitstan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry approved request made by the administration of all provinces and territories.

The army was called by the government to ensure implementation of lockdown in letter and sprit across the country.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan Army being part of national effort shall serve and protect the nation as a sacred duty in fight against Coronavirus.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief expressed these views while chairing Special Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi, on single point agenda of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cooperation is required to overcome current situat ..

20 minutes ago

Violators of preventive measures to face fine, jai ..

20 minutes ago

Hong Kong bars non-residents, limits alcohol over ..

27 minutes ago

US Ambassador to Russia Hopes Whelan Will Get Fair ..

27 minutes ago

Oslo Says to Take Lead in Creating UN Fund to Help ..

27 minutes ago

US Accuses Iran of Importing Coronavirus to 'At Le ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.