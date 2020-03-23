Interior Ministry approves deployment of Pak Army across the country

(@fidahassanain)

The army has been called by the government for implementation of lockdown to control spread of Coronavirus in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2020) Interior ministry on Monday allowed deployment of Army in all four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit-Balitstan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry approved request made by the administration of all provinces and territories.

The army was called by the government to ensure implementation of lockdown in letter and sprit across the country.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan Army being part of national effort shall serve and protect the nation as a sacred duty in fight against Coronavirus.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief expressed these views while chairing Special Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi, on single point agenda of COVID-19.