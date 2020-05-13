UrduPoint.com
Interior Ministry Asks Provinces To Ensure SOPs During Ramazan's Last Ashra, Eid Holidays

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Interior Ministry has asked the administration of provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to ensure implementation of the agreed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the last Ashra of Ramazan and Eid holidays in letter and spirit to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter written to chief secretaries for provinces, AJK, GB and chief commissioner of Islamabad, the ministry asked them that the already agreed 20-point SOPs for Ramazan and Traveeh management would remain applicable during the last Ashra of Ramazan and Eid prayers.

It said the guidelines about social distancing and other preventing measures issued by the ministry of health would be followed during the last Ashra and Eid holidays.

"The post May 9 lockdown strategy under approved guidelines will be implemented and violators will be sternly dealt with according to law."The ministry also informed the administration that National Command and Operation Centre in its meeting on May 11 had decided that 'no procession of any kind' would be allowed during the last Ashra and Yaum-e-Ali.

More Stories From Pakistan

