Interior Ministry Asks Public Not To Circulate Fake Press Release About Offices' Closure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:26 PM

The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday asked the public not to circulate 'the fake press release,' being attributed with it, regarding closure of federal and provincial offices from March 4 to 15 as part of preventive measures against the Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday asked the public not to circulate 'the fake press release,' being attributed with it, regarding closure of Federal and provincial offices from March 4 to 15 as part of preventive measures against the Coronavirus.

In a press release, the ministry said, "The press release being circulated with the name of Ministry of Interior regarding closing of federal and provincial offices from March 4 to 15 for preventive measures taken on account of unexpected case of coronavirus is fake and it should not be circulated."

Your Thoughts and Comments

