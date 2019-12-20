UrduPoint.com
Interior Ministry Bars Officials From Media Talk, Using Social Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:21 PM

Interior Ministry bars officials from media talk, using social media

The Interior Ministry has barred officials from holding media talk and expressing viewpoint on social media

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) The Interior Ministry has barred officials from holding media talk and expressing viewpoint on social media.The decision implemented on the Interior Ministry and its subsidiaries - has been taken to avert the risk of leaking of news.

The official statements will be conditional to written approval of interior secretary.The subordinate departments include Islamabad police, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Directorate General of Civil Defence, Frontier Corps (FC) and Pakistan Rangers.It is pertinent here to mention that a notification by the Interior Ministry has been issued regarding the ban.

