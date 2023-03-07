Interior Ministry bids farewell to Federal Secy Yousaf Naseem on retirement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday hosted a ceremony to bid farewell to Federal Secretary for Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on his retirement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday hosted a ceremony to bid farewell to Federal Secretary for Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on his retirement.

The ceremony, chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, was attended by all the officers of the ministry and its attached departments.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister lauded the services of Yousaf Naseem for the country and nation.

He also expressed best wishes for the future of the secretary.

The minister said Yusuf Naseem had completed his service in a dignified way and performed his duties professionally throughout his career.

"Life of a human comprises different stages and successful completion of each stage is the real success," the minister remarked.

Yousaf Naseem also expressed his views on the occasion and extended gratitude to the minister for hosting his farewell ceremony.

He also praised the minister for guidance in the discharge of his duties.

The minister also presented the secretary with souvenir and gifts on the occasion.