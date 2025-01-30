Open Menu

Interior Ministry Blocks Passports Of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:04 PM

Sources say Interior Ministry blocked passports of Shehzad Akbar and Farah Shahzadi on formal request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2025) The passports of PTI leader Shehzad Akbar and Farah Shahzadi, the close associate of former first lady Bushra Bibi, were blocked by the Ministry of Interior, the sources said on Thursday.

The interior ministry blocked the passport on the formal request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The sources said that the ministry blocked the passports of PTI leader Shehzad Akbar and Bushra Bibi’s associate Farah Khan [called Gogi by Attaullah Tarar].

The sources said that the NAB had formally requested the Interior Ministry to block the passports of Shehzad Akbar and Farah Shahzadi after which the ministry took the action.

The request was made in connection with the £190 million case in which both the individuals were declared absconders.

It may be mentioned here that Shehzad Akbar and Farah Shahzadi are currently living outside Pakistan.

