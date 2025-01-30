Interior Ministry Blocks Passports Of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:04 PM
Sources say Interior Ministry blocked passports of Shehzad Akbar and Farah Shahzadi on formal request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB)
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2025) The passports of PTI leader Shehzad Akbar and Farah Shahzadi, the close associate of former first lady Bushra Bibi, were blocked by the Ministry of Interior, the sources said on Thursday.
The interior ministry blocked the passport on the formal request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The sources said that the ministry blocked the passports of PTI leader Shehzad Akbar and Bushra Bibi’s associate Farah Khan [called Gogi by Attaullah Tarar].
The sources said that the NAB had formally requested the Interior Ministry to block the passports of Shehzad Akbar and Farah Shahzadi after which the ministry took the action.
The request was made in connection with the £190 million case in which both the individuals were declared absconders.
It may be mentioned here that Shehzad Akbar and Farah Shahzadi are currently living outside Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi
Navjot Singh Sidhu loses 35kg weight in short time
Strata achieves 38% growth in aircraft components manufactured, exported in 2024
MoFA signs MoU with Mediclinic Middle East to enhance healthcare services for it ..
NUST ranked Pakistan’s top university in key disciplines, makes global strides ..
World Bank delegation visits Mirpurkhas, offers investment for development proje ..
American woman, who arrived in Karachi for love, moves to guest house
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.05 billion
Moon for month of Sha’ban al-Mu’azzam sighted in Pakistan
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation celebrates winners of its medical awards ..
Gold price increases by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
UAE Team Emirates-XRG leads at Trofeo Calvia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi24 seconds ago
-
American woman, who arrived in Karachi for love, moves to guest house35 minutes ago
-
Moon for month of Sha’ban al-Mu’azzam sighted in Pakistan46 minutes ago
-
IBCC collaborates BISE Abbottabad for online verifications, expanding digital transformation initiat ..10 minutes ago
-
IHC stops trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP1 hour ago
-
Anti-Rape Investigation & Trial Act 2021 course underway at Police Line1 hour ago
-
SC issues written order withdrawing judicial orders1 hour ago
-
CAYA Youth Summit 2025 delegates explore Pakistan’s cultural and historical landmarks1 hour ago
-
Ombudsman taking practical steps to bring transparency in administrative affairs1 hour ago
-
HEC approves GCU’s PhD in Public Policy1 hour ago
-
5 WASA schemes worth Rs. 3.25bln approved1 hour ago
-
3 awarded death, two life term in murder cases1 hour ago